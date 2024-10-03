Commission pressures Greece to correctly implement EU fair trial directive

The European Commission has urged Greece to properly transpose European Union regulations regarding the presumption of innocence and the right to be present at trial.

The EU’s executive body has decided to initiate an infringement procedure by issuing a formal notice to Greece for its failure to correctly implement the directive on strengthening the presumption of innocence and the right to be present at criminal trials (Directive 2016/343/EU).

Luxembourg, Malta, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Sweden have also received formal notices on this matter.

This directive is one of six adopted by the EU to establish common minimum standards that ensure fair trials and adequate protection of the rights of suspects and accused persons across the bloc. The Commission has determined that certain national measures notified by the six member states fall short of the directive’s requirements.

Specifically, the Commission found that the measures notified by Greece do not correctly incorporate the provisions of the directive concerning public references to guilt and trials in absentia.

The countries now have two months to respond and address the deficiencies highlighted by the Commission. If they fail to provide a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

The Commission also urged Greece to fulfill its reporting obligations under the Noise Directive, comply with EU regulations on the recognition of professional qualifications, adhere to the Court of Justice ruling regarding compliance with EU rules on data link services, and transpose the rules on working time in inland waterway transport into national law.