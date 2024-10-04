Turkey’s double game in the Middle East

Turkey has yet to condemn Iran’s recent missile strikes on Israel, instead warning that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon could spark a regional war.

Turkish media reported that NATO radar systems at the Kurecik base in Turkey were operational during the Iranian missile attack, with Turkish airborne radar monitoring the trajectory of the missiles in real time.

The concern that the situation could spiral was shared by Omer Celik, spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), who criticized Israel, stating that if the humanitarian response against its “genocidal government” fails to take action, it could lead to instability far beyond a regional conflict.

He expressed frustration with US support for Israel, emphasizing that the Mediterranean is becoming overcrowded with military vessels, primarily American, aimed at protecting Israel.

Celik asserted that while every sovereign state has the right to respond to terrorism, such justification allows Israel to target civilians.

He claimed that the current Israeli government threatens Jewish security both domestically and globally.

In response to questions about the potential for escalating violence in the region following Israel’s actions in Lebanon and Iran’s missile attacks, Turkish defense sources reiterated concerns that Israel’s violations of international law pose a significant threat to international and regional security.

They asserted that the Turkish Armed Forces are equipped to neutralize any threats against Turkey’s survival.

Meanwhile, the Turkish newspaper Turkiye revealed that Ankara closely monitored the Iranian attacks from the outset.

The report stated that precautionary measures were taken, and AWACS (airborne warning and control system) aircraft were deployed to oversee Turkish airspace during the incident.

It noted that NATO radar data from Kurecik has been shared with other NATO countries, highlighting Turkey’s commitment to regional stability.