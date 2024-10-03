Turkey vows to ‘prevent abuse of cooperation efforts’ in Mediterranean, Aegean Sea

Turkey’s National Security Council convened on Thursday under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

While the council primarily focused on the situation in the Middle East, the statement also addressed issues in the Aegean and Mediterranean, highlighting that it will not permit its efforts to promote cooperation in these regions to be exploited.

“Turkiye will not allow the abuse of its sincere approach and efforts to develop cooperation frameworks for establishing lasting stability and peace in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas, it was emphasized that acting with common sense is the most appropriate choice,” read the statement, according to A news.