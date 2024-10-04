FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MEP Kefalogiannis elected chair of EU-Turkey parliamentary body

MEP Kefalogiannis elected chair of EU-Turkey parliamentary body

New Democracy MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis has been elected chair of the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The JPC is a collaborative body established to facilitate dialogue and cooperation between the European Union and Turkey in the context of Turkey’s candidacy for membership in the bloc.

French MEP Melissa Camara was elected as 1st vice-chair, while Polish MEP Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus was elected as 2nd vice-chair.

In a statement, Kefalogiannis expressed his gratitude to the committee members for their support. While describing Turkey as “an important strategic partner for the European Union,” he emphasized that the country’s European prospects depend on the full respect of the fundamental principles of democracy upheld by the bloc, including the rule of law, international law, good neighborly relations, and religious freedoms.

 

 

