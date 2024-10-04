Mitsotakis discusses Turkey relations, rejects Erdogan’s Cyprus claims

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed Greece’s relationship with Turkey and recent provocative statements from Ankara during an interview with Mega TV on Friday.

Regarding his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the UN General Assembly in New York, Mitsotakis said: “Communication must have elements of honesty and sincerity. This allows us to defuse potential crises and openly discuss our disagreements.”

He expressed Greece’s willingness to explore talks on the two countries’ disputes, particularly over the delimitation of the continental shelf in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean. However, he emphasized that taking the matter to the International Court of Justice in The Hague is not imminent, stating, “if you ask me if The Hague is close, no, it is not close. It never was close.”

Mitsotakis added: “Obviously, this discussion could not take place under conditions of heightened tension,” referencing recent escalations, including issues related to the border fence at Evros. On the Cyprus issue, he described Erdogan’s remarks at the UN about Turkish-Greek relations as a “positive approach” toward defining boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean under international law.

However, he rejected Erdogan’s calls for the international recognition of Turkish-occupied northern part of Cyprus as an independent state, which is currently recognized only by Ankara, stating: “These positions are completely unacceptable and cannot be accepted by Greece, Cyprus, the international community, or the UN.”