Greece marks anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel, calls for ceasefire

Greece on Monday marked the first anniversary of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack expressing solidarity with Israel and urging for the immediate release of hostages. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry also called for an immediate ceasefire to alleviate civilian suffering and promote peace in the region.

Below is the full statement by the Foreign Ministry:

Today marks one year after the horrendous terrorist attacks against Israel, which resulted in the killing of civilians and prompted a dangerous escalation in the region. Every day our thoughts are with the families of the hostages and we call for their immediate and unconditional release. We express our solidarity with Israel and the Israeli people and their right to live in security,” the state

In the same vein, the alarming spike in antisemitism around the world requires our collective efforts to ensure it is not tolerated in any context.

At this critical juncture, we call for an immediate ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of all civilians, increase the delivery of humanitarian aid for people in need and start planning for the day after as soon as possible, giving the region an opportunity for peace and prosperity for all.