‘Greece will not actively participate in Middle East conflict,’ FM says

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis called for restraint and a halt to hostilities in the Middle East, while reaffirming Greece’s commitment to international law and Israel’s right to self-defense.

Speaking to Action24 on Monday, Gerapetritis emphasized Greece’s neutral stance and its engagement with all sides. “Israel is a key ally, but we also have strong ties with the Arab world,” he said.

He confirmed that Greece will not actively participate in the conflict and that plans are already in place for civilian evacuations and airspace restrictions if necessary.

On migration, Gerapetritis warned that the crisis could worsen flows, especially from Lebanon, which already hosts millions of refugees. He noted improved cooperation with Turkey in tackling human trafficking.

Regarding Greek-Turkish relations, Gerapetritis stressed the importance of dialogue over confrontation, stating, “The way forward is not through conflict, but through discussion.”

He also highlighted the need for talks on delimiting the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) to address longstanding territorial disputes.