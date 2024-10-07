FOREIGN AFFAIRS

‘Greece will not actively participate in Middle East conflict,’ FM says

‘Greece will not actively participate in Middle East conflict,’ FM says
File photo. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis called for restraint and a halt to hostilities in the Middle East, while reaffirming Greece’s commitment to international law and Israel’s right to self-defense. 

Speaking to Action24 on Monday, Gerapetritis emphasized Greece’s neutral stance and its engagement with all sides. “Israel is a key ally, but we also have strong ties with the Arab world,” he said.

He confirmed that Greece will not actively participate in the conflict and that plans are already in place for civilian evacuations and airspace restrictions if necessary.

On migration, Gerapetritis warned that the crisis could worsen flows, especially from Lebanon, which already hosts millions of refugees. He noted improved cooperation with Turkey in tackling human trafficking.

Regarding Greek-Turkish relations, Gerapetritis stressed the importance of dialogue over confrontation, stating, “The way forward is not through conflict, but through discussion.”

He also highlighted the need for talks on delimiting the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) to address longstanding territorial disputes.

Middle East Turkey Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe closely monitoring refugee crisis in Lebanon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Europe closely monitoring refugee crisis in Lebanon

Cyprus on standby to assist evacuations from Middle East
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus on standby to assist evacuations from Middle East

Western states weigh up Lebanon evacuation options as ceasefire talks stall
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Western states weigh up Lebanon evacuation options as ceasefire talks stall

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek Foreign Minister says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek Foreign Minister says

Von der Leyen to unveil aid for Lebanon to stop refugee flows, says Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Von der Leyen to unveil aid for Lebanon to stop refugee flows, says Cyprus

Cyprus president to discuss spike in migrants with EU chief, visit Lebanon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus president to discuss spike in migrants with EU chief, visit Lebanon