FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece in talks with US over LCS ships

[Reuters]

Greece is rekindling discussions with the US regarding the potential acquisition of four littoral combat ships (LCS) to strengthen its navy.

Following previous negotiations that faltered due to the aging and defective nature of the offered ships, Athens is seeking alternatives that better meet its needs.

The Hellenic Navy insists on acquiring upgraded LCS vessels, specifically the Wichita, Billings, Indianapolis and St Louis, rather than the older Milwaukee, Detroit, Little Rock and Sioux City.

The latter ships would require substantial investment to bring them into service, making them less appealing for Greece’s military objectives.

The discussions have gained renewed urgency as the Hellenic Navy prepares for an evolving defense landscape. Currently, Greece has 12 surface vessels, with eight being outdated S-type frigates and four MEKO frigates undergoing limited upgrades.

Starting in 2025, Greece will begin receiving new FDI-class frigates, enhancing its naval capabilities. However, with a decade-long wait for new Constellation-class frigates, Greece seeks to fill the operational gap with LCS vessels. Recent high-level meetings, including a gathering of Republican senators on Crete, have intensified these discussions.

As Greece navigates its defense strategy, acquiring modern LCS vessels could significantly bolster its navy’s capabilities in the years to come, ensuring that it remains a competitive and secure force in the Mediterranean region while addressing immediate operational needs.

US Defense

