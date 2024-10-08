FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Pyatt to visit Athens and Istanbul for regional energy talks

Pyatt to visit Athens and Istanbul for regional energy talks
[InTime News]

US Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to Athens and Istanbul from Tuesday through Thursday to discuss energy issues and security priorities.

In Athens, Pyatt will promote US-Greece energy cooperation and discuss clean energy opportunities with industry leaders.

He will also speak at an EU-hosted workshop aimed at diversifying natural gas supplies in Southeastern and Central Europe.

In Istanbul, Pyatt will attend the Atlantic Council’s Regional Clean and Secure Energy Conference, collaborating with officials from Turkey and neighboring countries to bolster energy security and support Ukraine’s energy resilience this winter. 

US Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fidan indirectly confirms S-400 talks
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Fidan indirectly confirms S-400 talks

New York Mayor Adams charged in Turkey bribery, fraud scheme
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

New York Mayor Adams charged in Turkey bribery, fraud scheme

Turkish Defense Ministry sources neither confirm nor deny S-400 report
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish Defense Ministry sources neither confirm nor deny S-400 report

Ankara insists on pursuit of F-35s
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara insists on pursuit of F-35s

Talks on S-400 seen nearing a compromise
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Talks on S-400 seen nearing a compromise

US should ‘get tougher’ on Turkey
STEVEN COOK

US should ‘get tougher’ on Turkey