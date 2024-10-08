Pyatt to visit Athens and Istanbul for regional energy talks

US Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to Athens and Istanbul from Tuesday through Thursday to discuss energy issues and security priorities.

In Athens, Pyatt will promote US-Greece energy cooperation and discuss clean energy opportunities with industry leaders.

He will also speak at an EU-hosted workshop aimed at diversifying natural gas supplies in Southeastern and Central Europe.

In Istanbul, Pyatt will attend the Atlantic Council’s Regional Clean and Secure Energy Conference, collaborating with officials from Turkey and neighboring countries to bolster energy security and support Ukraine’s energy resilience this winter.