First French Belharra frigate begins sea trials, Greek frigate Kimon to follow

The frigate Amiral Ronarc’h, the first FDI Belharra built for the French Navy, has begun its sea trials, paving the way for the Greek FDI Belharra frigate Kimon.

Once the trials of the French frigate are complete, the Greek F-601 Kimon, the first of the four Greek FDI Belharra frigates, will begin its sea trials, expected to start in 2024.

For the Amiral Ronarc’h to complete its sea trials, at least ten voyages will be required, during which various tests will be conducted.

The French frigate is the prototype FDI and serves as a model for the other ships to be built, including the four planned for Greece. Reportedly, Greek Navy officers will be on board to closely observe the tests.

According to the schedule, the delivery of the Kimon is anticipated in the first half of 2025, with the F-602 Nearchos following by the end of the year. The F-603 Formion is expected to be delivered a year later. Additionally, it was recently announced that Greece is negotiating the acquisition of a fourth FDI frigate.