Mitsotakis in Dubrovnik for Balkans-Ukraine summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to visit the southern Adriatic resort of Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Wednesday, as Balkan leaders come together to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Twelve regional states will participate in the “Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit,” along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is pushing for increased military aid from allies. Participating countries are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Turkey.

This regional gathering, the third of its kind, will demonstrate that “whole region supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the fight for freedom,” said Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. He also pledged his country’s ongoing “solidarity with Ukraine… including military support.”

An international meeting to discuss military aid for Ukraine is scheduled to take place in Germany on Saturday.