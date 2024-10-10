FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek-managed tanker hit by Houthis

Greek-managed tanker hit by Houthis
[Shutterstock]

A Liberia-flagged tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Red Sea causing minor damage, but no casualties, British maritime security agencies said on Thursday.

According to Tradewinds, the vessel is Greek-managed.

The incident occurred about 73 nautical miles (135 kilometers) southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, security firm Ambrey said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said separately that it had received a report of an incident in the same area, adding authorities are investigating.

The chemical/products tanker, en route from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to Muscat in Oman was struck on its starboard side. The projectile hit the bridge causing minor damage, Ambrey said.

Approximately four hours later, two additional projectiles reportedly detonated within 0.27 nautical miles of the vessel’s port side.

“Ambrey assessed the vessel to have a strong affiliation with the Houthi targeting profile,” Ambrey said.

The master of the Liberia-flagged vessel reported the tanker was hit by four projectiles, sustaining damage, but no fires or casualties were reported, UKMTO said in a statement.

Officials say four-fifths of the park’s more than 29,000 acres are damaged, destroyed or contaminated with mines and ordnance.

The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, the statement added. [Reuters/Tradewinds]

Energy Middle East Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish navy starts to evacuate its citizens from Beirut as Israel battles Hezbollah
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish navy starts to evacuate its citizens from Beirut as Israel battles Hezbollah

Ankara leveraging Halki bargaining chip
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara leveraging Halki bargaining chip

Erdogan to inaugurate Balkans’ largest mosque in Tirana
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan to inaugurate Balkans’ largest mosque in Tirana

On board a Hellenic Navy frigate, fresh from the Red Sea
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

On board a Hellenic Navy frigate, fresh from the Red Sea

Mitsotakis in Dubrovnik for Balkans-Ukraine summit
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis in Dubrovnik for Balkans-Ukraine summit

A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits