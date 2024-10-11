Erdogan visits Tirana bearing gifts

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves as Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, welcomes him before their meeting in Tirana, Albania, Thursday. [AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Tirana on Thursday is perceived as an effort to solidify Turkey’s influence in Albania amid regional uncertainties.

The visit coincided with the Turkey-Albania High-Level Cooperation Council, where Erdogan unveiled significant initiatives, including the inauguration of the largest mosque in the Balkans, funded by Turkey, and the gifting of dozens of drones to the armed forces. Erdogan met with Prime Minister Edi Rama, emphasizing the enhancement of bilateral relations in tourism, economy, trade and defense collaboration.

Rama expressed gratitude for the drone donation, asserting that Albania remains resilient in the face of global challenges. He framed this military aid as a clear message about Albania’s defense capabilities, highlighting that the gift reflects Turkey’s commitment to bolstering Albania’s military strength.

While the exact number of drones was not disclosed, reports indicate it could be “dozens.” Erdogan highlighted the strategic importance of Turkey-Albania relations, aiming to boost trade and enhance cooperation in combating terrorism. He described the newly inaugurated Namazgah Mosque as a symbol of peace and unity for Muslims in Albania, with a capacity to accommodate 10,000 worshippers.

Meanwhile, Ankara is awaiting confirmation regarding the release of military systems from Berlin. Turkish Defense Ministry sources reiterated that discussions on the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft are ongoing, with Turkey requesting a total of 40 planes and initially planning for 20. Turkish media report that Germany may approve the sale conditionally, pending assurances about Aegean sovereignty and a reduction in aggressive rhetoric from Turkey.