FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
File photo.

Turkey condemns Israel’s attacks targeting the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), its Foreign Ministry said late on Thursday, adding Ankara would continue supporting similar peacekeeping initiatives and structures.

Israeli attacks against UNIFIL in recent days, amid the war in Gaza and the cross-border clashes with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, have wounded UN personnel and prompted international alarm.

In New York, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel recommends UNIFIL relocate north in Lebanon “to avoid danger as fighting intensifies.”

“Israel’s attacks on UN forces, following its massacres against civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon is a manifestation of its perception that its crimes go unpunished,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The international community is obliged to ensure that Israel abides by international law,” it said, adding that Turkey contributed to the UNIFIL Maritime Task Force with one corvette and five personnel.

Turkey has been fiercely critical of Israel’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon. It has halted all trade with Israel, applied to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court, and repeatedly called for an end to Western support of Israel along with international measures to stop its assaults. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy Israel War UN

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan says UN, Western values dying in Gaza
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan says UN, Western values dying in Gaza

At UN, Turkey to press criticism of Israel over Gaza war
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

At UN, Turkey to press criticism of Israel over Gaza war

Erdogan calls for Islamic alliance against Israel
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan calls for Islamic alliance against Israel

Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader

Erdogan condemns assassination of Hamas chief
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan condemns assassination of Hamas chief

Turkish foreign minister says he is saddened by killing of Hamas chief
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish foreign minister says he is saddened by killing of Hamas chief