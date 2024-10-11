Two reception centers in Albania ready to handle migrants sent by Italy

A general view of the reception center for migrants arriving from Italy, in Shengjin, Albania, June 4, 2024. [Florion Goga/Reuters]

Two reception centers built in Albania to take in migrants arriving in Italy opened their doors on Friday, an Italian official said, part of a deal between the two countries aimed at tackling irregular migration into the European Union.

The deal is the first example of a non-EU country accepting migrants on behalf of an EU nation and has drawn the interest of other Western nations seeking to discourage the growing numbers of migrants arriving from Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

“As of today the two centers are operational and ready to welcome the first ones,” said an Italian official who spoke on condition of anonymity in the port town of Shengjin, a port on Albania’s Adriatic coast where one of the facilities is located.

The 2023 deal with Albania stipulates that irregular migrants arriving in Italy will be taken by boat to Shengjin, where they will be identified and their applications for asylum processed.

They will then be driven a short distance inland to the small town of Gjader, where they will be accommodated.

Albania, one of Europe’s poorest countries which is also a candidate for EU membership, cannot host more than 3,000 migrants in total at any one time under the deal. [Reuters]