Mitsotakis meets King Abdullah II ahead of MED9 summit in Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Friday ahead of the MED9 Summit in Paphos to discuss developments in the Middle East.

Mitsotakis praised Jordan’s role in maintaining regional stability and providing humanitarian aid to Gaza. The leaders also explored ways Greece and the EU can address the humanitarian crisis, emphasizing Jordan’s efforts to seek a sustainable solution to the conflict.

On Friday, leaders of nine southern European Union countries and Jordan convened in Cyprus to discuss measures to de-escalate the crisis in the Middle East, which threatens to engulf Lebanon. King Abdullah joined the MED9 leaders, including Italy, Spain, France, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, Portugal and Croatia, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to brainstorm initiatives aimed at protecting Lebanese civilians affected by the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.