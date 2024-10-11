FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis meets King Abdullah II ahead of MED9 summit in Cyprus

Mitsotakis meets King Abdullah II ahead of MED9 summit in Cyprus
[ERT]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Friday ahead of the MED9 Summit in Paphos to discuss developments in the Middle East. 

Mitsotakis praised Jordan’s role in maintaining regional stability and providing humanitarian aid to Gaza. The leaders also explored ways Greece and the EU can address the humanitarian crisis, emphasizing Jordan’s efforts to seek a sustainable solution to the conflict.

On Friday, leaders of nine southern European Union countries and Jordan convened in Cyprus to discuss measures to de-escalate the crisis in the Middle East, which threatens to engulf Lebanon. King Abdullah joined the MED9 leaders, including Italy, Spain, France, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, Portugal and Croatia, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to brainstorm initiatives aimed at protecting Lebanese civilians affected by the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Middle East Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Leaders of Jordan and southern Europe meet in a bid to help de-escalate Middle East crisis
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Leaders of Jordan and southern Europe meet in a bid to help de-escalate Middle East crisis

Gov’t national security council meets to discuss Middle East
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gov’t national security council meets to discuss Middle East

Greek Foreign Ministry activates crisis unit to assist citizens in Lebanon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek Foreign Ministry activates crisis unit to assist citizens in Lebanon

EU Commission condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EU Commission condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel

Greece condemns Iran’s attack on Israel, urges de-escalation
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece condemns Iran’s attack on Israel, urges de-escalation

Western states weigh up Lebanon evacuation options as ceasefire talks stall
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Western states weigh up Lebanon evacuation options as ceasefire talks stall