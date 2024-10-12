FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish push for all-inclusive package

Turkish push for all-inclusive package
[Necati Savas/EPA]
,

Turkey’s position on Aegean issues remains firmly entrenched, as highlighted by recent remarks from diplomatic sources to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

Ankara has reiterated its insistence on a comprehensive solution encompassing not just maritime boundaries – specifically the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones (EEZ) – but also broader issues, including the demilitarization of Greek islands and even their sovereignty. Additionally, Turkey maintains that the concerns of the Muslim minority in Greece’s Thrace region, and now other minority groups not covered by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, remain at the forefront of its agenda.

This declaration comes as no surprise to Athens, serving as a reminder of the deep-seated differences in perspectives between the two neighbors. Greece has repeatedly asserted that questions of sovereignty are non-negotiable and should not be included in the bilateral dialogue. Athens remains committed to the stable framework it has carved out in recent decades, regarding recourse to international jurisdiction exclusively for the continental shelf and EEZ dispute. The Turkish diplomatic response followed a recent interview by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, who reaffirmed Greece’s long-standing position. Turkish officials, however, argue that it is “impossible” to limit the Aegean dispute to a single issue, as most maritime and aerial concerns are inherently legally interconnected. They advocate for a comprehensive resolution, citing the need for long-term stability and crisis prevention in the region.

Moreover, Ankara has called for a package solution, extending from territorial waters and airspace to ambiguously owned geographic formations, demilitarization of islands, and their governance. Turkey has also suggested that should negotiations falter, the disputes should be referred to international adjudication, provided Greece removes its legal objections to the jurisdiction of the International Court.

In short, Turkey seeks to leverage international law to force a broad-based, permanent resolution on a range of contentious issues – some of which extend far beyond the confines of Aegean maritime boundaries, raising the stakes for future negotiations. 

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan inaugurates a Turkish-funded mosque in Albania’s capital
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan inaugurates a Turkish-funded mosque in Albania’s capital

Ankara seeks broader agenda in talks with Athens, Hurriyet reports
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara seeks broader agenda in talks with Athens, Hurriyet reports

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Erdogan visits Tirana bearing gifts
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan visits Tirana bearing gifts

Erdogan to inaugurate Balkans’ largest mosque in Tirana
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan to inaugurate Balkans’ largest mosque in Tirana

Mitsotakis discusses Turkey relations, rejects Erdogan’s Cyprus claims
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis discusses Turkey relations, rejects Erdogan’s Cyprus claims