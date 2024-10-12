Turkish push for all-inclusive package

Turkey’s position on Aegean issues remains firmly entrenched, as highlighted by recent remarks from diplomatic sources to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

Ankara has reiterated its insistence on a comprehensive solution encompassing not just maritime boundaries – specifically the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones (EEZ) – but also broader issues, including the demilitarization of Greek islands and even their sovereignty. Additionally, Turkey maintains that the concerns of the Muslim minority in Greece’s Thrace region, and now other minority groups not covered by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, remain at the forefront of its agenda.

This declaration comes as no surprise to Athens, serving as a reminder of the deep-seated differences in perspectives between the two neighbors. Greece has repeatedly asserted that questions of sovereignty are non-negotiable and should not be included in the bilateral dialogue. Athens remains committed to the stable framework it has carved out in recent decades, regarding recourse to international jurisdiction exclusively for the continental shelf and EEZ dispute. The Turkish diplomatic response followed a recent interview by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, who reaffirmed Greece’s long-standing position. Turkish officials, however, argue that it is “impossible” to limit the Aegean dispute to a single issue, as most maritime and aerial concerns are inherently legally interconnected. They advocate for a comprehensive resolution, citing the need for long-term stability and crisis prevention in the region.

Moreover, Ankara has called for a package solution, extending from territorial waters and airspace to ambiguously owned geographic formations, demilitarization of islands, and their governance. Turkey has also suggested that should negotiations falter, the disputes should be referred to international adjudication, provided Greece removes its legal objections to the jurisdiction of the International Court.

In short, Turkey seeks to leverage international law to force a broad-based, permanent resolution on a range of contentious issues – some of which extend far beyond the confines of Aegean maritime boundaries, raising the stakes for future negotiations.