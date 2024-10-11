Foreign Ministry concerned about targeting of UN forces in Lebanon

Members of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stand on the roof of a watch tower ‏in the town of Marwahin, in southern Lebanon, October 12, 2023. [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]

The Foreign Ministry has expressed its concern about the “targeting of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon” (UNIFIL) and “underscores its crucial role in light of the regional escalation.”

“As a UNIFIL contributor, Greece stresses that the safety and security of UN personnel and property must be ensured,” the ministry said on X.

On Friday, two UN peacekeepers were injured by an Israeli strike near their watchtower in south Lebanon, the Israeli military said, while blasts shook the peacekeepers’ main base in the area for the second time in 48 hours as Israeli forces battled Hezbollah.

The UNIFIL force said the incident was a “serious development,” and that the security of UN personnel and property must be guaranteed.

France summoned Israel’s ambassador. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had urged his counterpart in Israel to ensure the safety of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon. Russia said it was “outraged” and demanded that Israel refrain from “hostile actions” against the peacekeepers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had already condemned the attacks on UN personnel.

The Israeli military expressed “deep concern” and said two peacekeepers had been injured by Israeli fire as it was engaging Hezbollah. It said they had been warned hours earlier to take shelter, however. The UN said both were from Sri Lanka. [Kathimerini, Reuters]