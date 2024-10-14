Informal Cyprus dinner to be held in New York

Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, left, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, talk as the UN Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart stands behind after their meeting at the UN compound inside the UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia. [AP]

An informal dinner between Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, hosted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will take place on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York.

The dinner is part of ongoing efforts to resume stalled Cyprus reunification talks. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, confirmed the event in a press briefing in response to a question from the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“The informal dinner will take place here, at the UN headquarters, at 7 p.m.,” Haq said.