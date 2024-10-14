Athens dismisses six-mile concessions

Greece has firmly ruled out any compromise on reducing its territorial waters to six nautical miles in its ongoing dispute with Turkey, a senior government official said, dispelling speculation about potential concessions ahead of crucial diplomatic talks.

“Six miles? Not a chance,” the official emphasized.

The remarks come as Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis prepares to meet his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in November to establish a framework for negotiations on the delineation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones (EEZ) between the two countries. The discussions are expected to be preliminary, with both sides bringing maximalist positions to the table. However, there may be room for maneuver in pursuit of a mutually acceptable compromise.

Greek officials stressed that the upcoming talks would rather focus on the structure of future dialogue.

Any substantive discussions, including maps, are not expected until after January, contingent on the approval of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Athens has made it clear that sovereignty issues, such as Turkey’s insistence on bringing the status of Greek islands and their demilitarization to the International Court of Justice, are entirely off the table. “Sovereignty issues are non-negotiable. They are not part of the Greek-Turkish dialogue and will not be subject to international jurisdiction,” the Greek official stated.

Turkey’s recent actions have added friction to the talks. In recent months, Ankara deployed a frigate to the area south of Kasos, where an Italian ship was conducting research for the Greece-Cyprus electricity interconnection cable. The move, coupled with Turkey’s diplomatic posturing, has raised tensions as both nations prepare for delicate negotiations.

In parallel, Greece is moving ahead with plans to establish marine parks in the Aegean and Ionian seas, a primarily ecological initiative that has nonetheless drawn ire from Ankara. The final decisions on the maritime boundaries of these parks have been postponed until April 2025.

As both countries head towards their November meeting, the stakes are high. For now, Greece remains resolute in defending its territorial rights and sovereignty, while the outcome of these discussions could determine the future of Greek-Turkish ties.