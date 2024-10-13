FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gerapetritis to participate in EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg
[InTime News]

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Gerapetritis, will participate in the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Luxembourg on Monday.

The agenda of the council includes the crisis in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Discussions will also cover the elections in Georgia and Moldova, the situation in the Horn of Africa and Venezuela, as well as the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Following this, there will be a working lunch with the foreign ministers of the EU member states and the UK’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

On Tuesday, Gerapetritis will participate in the Second Intergovernmental Conference between the EU and Albania.

