Tatar demands ‘sovereignty’ recognition ahead of meeting with Christodoulides

Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar stated on Monday that the “sovereignty” of Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus should be recognized for any negotiations to proceed.

His statement came ahead of an informal dinner with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, scheduled to take place in New York on Tuesday at the invitation of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Our terms for talks with Greek Cypriots are clear. The ‘TRNC’s (Turkish Republic of North Cyprus)’ sovereignty and equal status must be registered,” said Tatar, according to Daily Sabah, adding that direct flights and trade to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus should be established.

“This dinner is an opportunity for us to explain our thesis,” Tatar said, insisting that the the Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus would not budge on its “national sovereignty policy” and “equal international status.”

“An agreement for Cyprus is impossible where the Turkish Cypriot state is not included,” he added. “It has to be in the form of cooperation between the two states.”

“The Greek Cypriot administration wants talks that fell apart in Crans-Montana in 2017, but a formal negotiation process will never start without the acceptance of Turkish Cypriots, vested rights and open and clear conditions are fulfilled,” Tatar said.