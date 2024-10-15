FOREIGN AFFAIRS

January key for Athens-Ankara talks

File photo. [EPA]

January is shaping up to be a decisive month for Greek-Turkish relations, as high-level talks between Athens and Ankara continue to explore potential common ground.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently outlined a “holistic approach” to negotiations, which includes not just maritime issues in the Aegean and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), but also Turkey’s concerns over the demilitarization of eastern Aegean islands and sovereignty over certain islets.

However, Greece is unwilling to submit its territorial rights to international jurisdiction.

Discussions are expected to intensify in early November when Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis meets with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Key issues on the table include the upcoming Supreme Cooperation Council and how to proceed with talks on potential legal resolutions.

January’s summit in Ankara, between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdogan, will be pivotal in determining whether meaningful dialogue continues or stalls. 

 

