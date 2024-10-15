Dendias’ meeting with Saudi counterpart postponed
A planned meeting between Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and his Saudi counterpart Prince Khalid bin Salman on Tuesday was postponed, the Greek ministry said in a statement on Monday night.
It did not provide a reason for the cancelation.
The two ministers were expected to discuss the deepening of the strategic defense cooperation,, the strengthening of interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Greece and the conduct of common exercises.