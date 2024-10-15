Gerapetritis-Fidan meeting scheduled for November 8

A meeting between Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will be held in Athens on November 8, Greek diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Key issues on the table include the upcoming Supreme Cooperation Council and how to proceed with talks on potential legal resolutions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently outlined a “holistic approach” to negotiations, which includes not just maritime issues in the Aegean and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), but also Turkey’s concerns over the demilitarization of eastern Aegean islands and sovereignty over certain islets.

“It is important for both sides to have the will to define the problems, outline and present their content, and find solutions,” according to a presidency readout of an interview by Turkish media on Saturday.

However, Greece is unwilling to submit its territorial rights to international jurisdiction.

Neighbors Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.