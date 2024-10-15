FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Majority of Turkish Cypriots want solution to Cyprus issue, survey finds

Majority of Turkish Cypriots want solution to Cyprus issue, survey finds
File photo. [AP]

Three out of five Turkish Cypriots are in favor of a solution to the long-running Cyprus dispute, a recent survey by the Center for Migration, Identity and Rights Studies (CMIRS) based in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus has indicated.

Of the 500 participants, 59% favored a settlement, while 40.9% opposed it. 

The survey, conducted in September, highlighted frustration over stalled peace talks since 2017, Turkey’s interventions, changes in Turkish Cypriot leadership and the failure of UN-brokered peace talks. It revealed mixed feelings about the chances of a deal, with nearly half expressing no optimism. 

In a potential referendum, 31.17% said they would definitely vote “no,” 8.3% “probably no,” 24.29% “probably yes,” 30.16% said “yes” and 6.07% were undecided.

Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960, but violence soon fractured shared governance between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. Turkey’s 1974 invasion seized more than a third of the island, displacing over 160,000 Greek Cypriots to the south. Reunification talks collapsed in 2017 and remain deadlocked. The breakaway state in northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey, and its Turkish Cypriot leadership wants international recognition.

Cyprus Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Informal Cyprus dinner to be held in New York
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Informal Cyprus dinner to be held in New York

Mitsotakis discusses Turkey relations, rejects Erdogan’s Cyprus claims
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis discusses Turkey relations, rejects Erdogan’s Cyprus claims

Greek PM sees ‘window of opportunity’ on demarcating maritime zones with Turkey
SPEECH AT UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Greek PM sees ‘window of opportunity’ on demarcating maritime zones with Turkey

Cyprus leader says he is ready to resume peace talks ‘today’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus leader says he is ready to resume peace talks ‘today’

Better Greek-Turkish ties could ease Cyprus talks, Greek minister says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Better Greek-Turkish ties could ease Cyprus talks, Greek minister says

Turkey’s tough Cyprus stance aired in Brussels
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey’s tough Cyprus stance aired in Brussels