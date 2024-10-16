Turkey reiterates call for ‘comprehensive’ solution to disputes with Greece

Turkey has reiterated its call for a comprehensive resolution to its disputes with Greece, covering not only maritime boundaries – specifically the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones (EEZ) – but also broader issues, including the demilitarization and sovereignty of eastern Aegean islands.

In a recent interview with Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu, unnamed Turkish officials argued that “the differences in the Aegean cannot be confined to a single issue but must include all interconnected disputes, both maritime and air-related.”

They emphasized that Turkey seeks a “permanent, comprehensive and fair solution” in accordance with international law, addressing issues such as territorial waters, airspace limits, disputed geographical formations, the demilitarization of islands with a non-militarized status, and the Flight Information Region (FIR).

These remarks come ahead of a crucial meeting between Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, set for November 8 in Athens.

Greece has consistently maintained that questions of sovereignty are non-negotiable and should not be part of the bilateral dialogue

Greece has consistently maintained that questions of sovereignty are non-negotiable and should not be part of the bilateral dialogue. Athens remains committed to its long-standing position of seeking recourse to international jurisdiction solely on the issue of the continental shelf and EEZ dispute.

“While Greece claims the only issue is the delimitation of the continental shelf and the EEZ between the two countries, this stance risks leaving other unresolved matters that could create tensions in bilateral relations at any time,” the Turkish officials told Anadolu.

“If no solution is reached through negotiations, the differences can be submitted to international jurisdiction as a package. However, Greece must first lift its reservations regarding the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice,” they added.