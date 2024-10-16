Southern Lebanon must not become another Gaza, Mitsotakis says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and has called for action “so that southern Lebanon does not become another ‘Gaza’ in the context of Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against Iranian attacks.”

“At the moment, however, what is required first and foremost is restraint, so that we can give time to put the only political solution that can address the structural problem of the Middle East back on the table, namely the creation of two states that can coexist in peace,” he said in Brussels ahead of the first summit between leaders of the EU and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Welcoming the holding of the summit, he said “it is important to establish this dialogue at the highest possible level, in order to join our voices in the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in order to ensure that this conflict does not completely spiral out of control.”

He noted that the meeting will also address other topics, such as cooperation in economic matters and energy, while also pointing out that the Middle East is a crucial component of the IMEC Corridor that connects the European Union to India.

“I expect a fruitful and substantive discussion and Greece is, of course, a country that is very close to the Gulf, we have excellent bilateral relations with all six countries but I think it is important in this context to establish a more institutional dialogue between the EU and the six Gulf countries,” Mitsotakis added.