Ankara hardens stance before Athens talks

As Greece and Turkey prepare for a pivotal round of talks on November 7, Ankara is pressing for broader discussions, including issues of sovereignty, territorial waters, airspace, the demilitarization of islands, and the control of certain geographical formations.

Ahead of the meeting in Athens between Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, both sides remain at an impasse over the scope of the negotiations.

According to Turkish officials, these issues must be resolved for long-term peace and stability. The Turkish National Security Council recently underscored these positions, with further details appearing in leaks to Hurriyet and statements from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish officials have since reiterated these concerns in comments to state news agency Anadolu, stressing the need for a “comprehensive, permanent settlement” covering not just maritime boundaries but also airspace, island militarization, and the International Flight Information Region (FIR), all in line with international law.

However, Greece remains firm in its stance. Greek officials have emphasized that the only matter open for negotiation is the delimitation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Foreign Minister Gerapetritis reiterated that Greece will extend its territorial waters whenever it deems necessary, as allowed by international law, but it will not discuss sovereignty or other related issues. “We are not there yet,” Gerapetritis stated in reference to any talks regarding maritime zones, underlining that the current discussions are still in preliminary stages.

Greece views Turkey’s insistence on discussing broader matters as an attempt to push for concessions on sovereignty and airspace, which the Greek government considers non-negotiable. The Greek side argues that such issues, like the sovereignty of Greek islands, are beyond the scope of talks and could lead to heightened tensions if raised.

Turkey, meanwhile, is stepping up its diplomatic efforts. In addition to engaging with European capitals, Turkish officials are positioning themselves as ready for talks, hoping to present an image of willingness for a comprehensive resolution. Despite ongoing disagreements, Turkish officials maintain that there are areas where compromises can be made.

The talks are seen as a key opportunity to resolve these long-standing disputes, but with both sides maintaining their positions, the risks of escalation remain high. Gerapetritis emphasized that the discussions are still in preliminary stages, focused on defining the scope and principles of any potential negotiations.