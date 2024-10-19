FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Germany says Britain taking lead on possible Eurofighters for Turkey

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that a project to possibly supply Turkey with Eurofighter jets was an effort being driven by Britain and was in the early stages.

“It is something that will continue to develop,” he said in response to a question about potentional movement on Eurofighters at a press conference in Istanbul with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Ankara said last year it was in talks with consortium members Britain and Spain to buy Eurofighter Typhoons, though Germany objected to the idea. Since then, it has complained of a lack of progress on the issue over Berlin’s reluctance. [Reuters]

