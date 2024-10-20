Greece’s leadership role in energy security highlighted by US official

The Vertical Corridor gas project positions Greece as a key leader in energy security, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt stated in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).

Following his recent participation in the REPowerEU summit in Athens, Pyatt emphasized that the Vertical Corridor can be developed at a low capital cost while providing substantial benefits for regional energy security. This European gas pipeline aims to connect the gas systems of Greece, Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine, and is deemed “fundamental for building energy security across the Western Balkans to Ukraine.”

Pyatt underscored the urgency of fully decoupling from Russian energy supplies, asserting that “the role of Greece is more important than ever,” especially in its leadership of the energy transition through significant growth in renewable energy sources, including wind, solar and clean hydrogen.

He expressed satisfaction with the participation of US LNG companies in the REPowerEU meeting, highlighting that holding the event in Athens underscores the EU’s recognition of Greece as a leader in energy diversification. He also pointed out the importance of Greece’s digital economy, supported by investments from major US tech firms, which enhances its potential to become a digital hub in Southeast Europe, vital for attracting investments.

Discussing the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) in the northern city of Alexandroupoli, Pyatt remarked, “We see Alexandroupoli as a transformative project that is already changing the energy security landscape in the Western Balkans.” He noted the involvement of neighboring countries like Bulgaria and Serbia in this initiative, illustrating a regional commitment to energy independence.

In light of recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Pyatt reiterated the importance of diplomatic efforts, acknowledging Greece’s potential role in reconstruction initiatives in Gaza, particularly in energy-related projects. He mentioned the involvement of an Athens-based company in managing Gaza’s main power station, stating, “There is a natural role for Greece and Greek companies in this context.”