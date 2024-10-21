FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey confirms Gulen’s death, says he headed a ‘dark organization’

Turkey confirms Gulen’s death, says he headed a ‘dark organization’
File photo. [Reuters]

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed on Monday the death of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, held responsible by Ankara for an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016, describing him as the leader of a “dark organization.”

“Our nation’s determination in the fight against terrorism will continue, and this news of his death will never lead us to complacency,” Fidan told a press conference.

Gulen denied involvement in the failed coup, but his movement was designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey. [Reuters]

Turkey Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits

Turkish MPs discuss Mideast in closed session after Erdogan’s Israel claim
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish MPs discuss Mideast in closed session after Erdogan’s Israel claim

MEP Kefalogiannis elected chair of EU-Turkey parliamentary body
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MEP Kefalogiannis elected chair of EU-Turkey parliamentary body

New York Mayor Adams charged in Turkey bribery, fraud scheme
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

New York Mayor Adams charged in Turkey bribery, fraud scheme

Turkey calls on West to take ‘deterrent steps’ against Israeli action
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey calls on West to take ‘deterrent steps’ against Israeli action

Celik accuses Dendias of being a ‘provocateur’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Celik accuses Dendias of being a ‘provocateur’