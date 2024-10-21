Mitsotakis optimistic about AI growth in Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed optimism about Greece’s AI growth potential during a meeting in Athens with the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Iliana Ivanova, on Monday.

Mitsotakis announced that the government’s Artificial Intelligence strategy is nearing completion and will be presented in the coming weeks. The government has also formed a new team dedicated to research and innovation, he added.

“We aim to position Greece within the emerging AI ecosystem, where we have valuable contributions to make,” said Mitsotakis. His remarks were welcomed by Commissioner Ivanova, who emphasized that competitiveness is a top EU priority.

The prime minister highlighted the government’s efforts in digital transformation, particularly the modernization of the gov.gr interface. He noted that investments in digital infrastructure have fostered a vibrant tech start-up ecosystem and even helped reverse some brain drain.

“We have worked very hard in the last five years to bridge this innovation gap that we inherited in 2019. I believe that we have taken important steps in the right direction, such as digital transformation in terms of the interface between the state and citizens and businesses.”

The commissioner, who also met on Monday with investors and Greek companies that have previously participated in programs of the European Innovation Council, encouraged Greek entrepreneurs and researchers to take an active part in the programs available from the European Union, such as the Trusted Investor Network and the European Innovation Council Scaling Club.

“This is the reason for their existence,” she said. “To really cultivate and encourage this entrepreneurial innovative spirit which we want to maintain and remain in Europe.”