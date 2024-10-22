FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek, Turkish officials to meet in Chios next month

[Intime News]

A long-awaited technical meeting between officials of Greece’s port authorities and Turkey’s coast guard will take place on November 12 on the island of Chios, after being postponed earlier this year due to tensions between the two nations.

The meeting aims to enhance cooperation in the Aegean Sea, focusing on combating human trafficking and improving communication between local authorities. Greek officials highlighted the importance of stronger coordination, particularly in the face of growing migration challenges. A senior official noted that vessels departing from Turkey can reach Greek islands like Symi in just nine minutes, underlining the need for faster, more direct cooperation between the two countries’ maritime forces.

The meeting comes amid increasing migration pressure, with a recent tragic shipwreck off the coast of Samos leaving two migrants dead. In a separate incident near Kos, Greek coast guard officers clashed with people traffickers, leaving two officers injured and a trafficker hospitalized.

In addition, Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya is expected to visit Greece later in November, in what could further strengthen bilateral efforts to address migration and maritime security.

The talks signal a renewed commitment from both Greece and Turkey to tackle pressing issues in the Aegean region.

 

