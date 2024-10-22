Mitsotakis meets with European Council president in Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the newly elected President of the European Council Antonio Costa, at Maximos Mansion, in Athens, on Tuesday.

“It is a pleasure for me to welcome you, dear António, and I want to wish you all the best in the duties you will undertake,” Mitsotakis said to Costa.

“We know each other from our time at the European Council. You are starting your term with the full support of the European Council members, as we consider you one of us. I wish you, once again, all the best,” he added.

Costa thanked Mitsotakis and added that he counts on his support during these challenging times.

“I am counting on your support for the next two-and-a-half years. We are living in times of great challenges, and we must stay united. We are counting on you,” he noted.