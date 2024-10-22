Solution to Cyprus issue must comply with international law, Pavlopoulos states

Former Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos emphasized that a resolution to the Cyprus issue must align with both international and European law.

Speaking at a special event hosted by the Academy of Athens, Pavlopoulos criticized the handling of the issue by Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.

He stressed the urgency of finding a fair and sustainable solution, while warning that Turkey’s proposal for a two-state solution contradicts international principles. Pavlopoulos also cautioned against starting negotiations without meaningful concessions from Turkey.

He suggested that doing so could lead to Greece and Cyprus making undue compromises, potentially undermining international and European legal standards.

His remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the United Nations and European Union to mediate the long-standing conflict, despite a lack of effective sanctions against Turkey’s actions since 1974.

The former president concluded that any solution must not only be just, but also compatible with international law, emphasizing the importance of protecting the future of Cyprus as a unified state.