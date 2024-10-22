FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Solution to Cyprus issue must comply with international law, Pavlopoulos states

Solution to Cyprus issue must comply with international law, Pavlopoulos states

Former Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos emphasized that a resolution to the Cyprus issue must align with both international and European law.

Speaking at a special event hosted by the Academy of Athens, Pavlopoulos criticized the handling of the issue by Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.

He stressed the urgency of finding a fair and sustainable solution, while warning that Turkey’s proposal for a two-state solution contradicts international principles. Pavlopoulos also cautioned against starting negotiations without meaningful concessions from Turkey.

He suggested that doing so could lead to Greece and Cyprus making undue compromises, potentially undermining international and European legal standards.

His remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the United Nations and European Union to mediate the long-standing conflict, despite a lack of effective sanctions against Turkey’s actions since 1974.

The former president concluded that any solution must not only be just, but also compatible with international law, emphasizing the importance of protecting the future of Cyprus as a unified state.

Cyprus Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish Defense Minister insists on two-state solution for Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish Defense Minister insists on two-state solution for Cyprus

Erdogan reiterates call for two-state solution on Cyprus, defends rights of ‘Turkish minority’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan reiterates call for two-state solution on Cyprus, defends rights of ‘Turkish minority’

Mitsotakis: It’s unthinkable that Cyprus remains divided
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis: It’s unthinkable that Cyprus remains divided

Turkish president dampens hopes for restarting talks on Cyprus’ 50-year ethnic split
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish president dampens hopes for restarting talks on Cyprus’ 50-year ethnic split

Cyprus condemns Turkish parliament’s resolution, calls it ‘historical distortion’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus condemns Turkish parliament’s resolution, calls it ‘historical distortion’

Turkish parliament passes resolution calling for recognition of occupied northern Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish parliament passes resolution calling for recognition of occupied northern Cyprus