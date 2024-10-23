Nuclear power plants, gas hub part of Putin-Erdogan talks, RIA reports

The construction of new power plants and a gas hub in Turkey will be part of talks that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

Citing a diplomatic source, RIA reported that the talks, held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia’s southern city of Kazan, may also include some concrete further instructions on the plans.

“It is quite possible that the leaders will give their instructions to the relevant departments to develop these projects,” RIA cited the source as saying. [Reuters]