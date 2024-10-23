Greece condemns deadly Ankara attack

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a deadly attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara earlier in the day, with a post on social media X.

“The attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara, like any terrorist attack, should be unequivocally condemned. Indiscriminate violence has no place in a democracy,” the ministry said.

According to the Turkish government, four people were killed and 14 injured in the attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ headquarters in Ankara earlier on Wednesday.

“The Greek Government extends its condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement from Athens added.

Turkish media have released videos of armed assailants entering the building, while sounds of gunfire and explosions were also reported.