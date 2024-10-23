FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece condemns deadly Ankara attack

Greece condemns deadly Ankara attack

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a deadly attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara earlier in the day, with a post on social media X. 

“The attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara, like any terrorist attack, should be unequivocally condemned. Indiscriminate violence has no place in a democracy,” the ministry said.  

According to the Turkish government, four people were killed and 14 injured in the attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ headquarters in Ankara earlier on Wednesday. 

“The Greek Government extends its condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement from Athens added.

Turkish media have released videos of armed assailants entering the building, while sounds of gunfire and explosions were also reported.

 
Turkey Diplomacy Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Germany sets terms for Turkey jet sale
EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON

Germany sets terms for Turkey jet sale

Talks on S-400 seen nearing a compromise
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Talks on S-400 seen nearing a compromise

PM ‘under no illusions’ about challenges in Greek-Turkish relations
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PM ‘under no illusions’ about challenges in Greek-Turkish relations

Turkey making inroads in North Macedonia
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey making inroads in North Macedonia

Turkey seeking way back into F-35 program
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey seeking way back into F-35 program

Diplomatic efforts to decrease tensions as Turkey deploys warships near Kassos
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Diplomatic efforts to decrease tensions as Turkey deploys warships near Kassos