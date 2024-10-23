Greece assumes command of EU’s Operation Aspides

Greece is set to assume naval command of Operation Aspides, an EU military mission launched in response to missile and drone attacks, since last November, on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who view Israel as an enemy.

Commodore Konstantinos Pitykakis will be at the helm of the mission as EU Force Commander from November 1, succeeding Italian Rear Admiral Massimo Bonu, who has been at the helm since early August.

Greek military authorities proposed the appointment of Commodore Pitykakis last Wednesday.

The Greek commander will carry out his duties from the Italian destroyer “Andrea Doria”, while, for the next few months, the Greek Navy will participate in Operation Aspides with its Spetsai frigate.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will attend the upcoming handover ceremony, to take place on the Italian destroyer.

According to reports, units of the European naval fleet participating in Operation Aspides have carried out more than 260 successful operations offering protection to commercial vessels from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.