PM’s Serbia visit underscores Balkan EU integration efforts

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (center) welcomes prime ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) of Greece and Donald Tusk (left) of Poland in Belgrade on Wednesday night. [Greek PM’s Office via InTime News]

Athens’ interest in boosting the Western Balkans’ European integration prospects and particularly those of Serbia – the largest and most influential country in the region – was underscored by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Belgrade on Wednesday evening, during which he and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, attended a dinner hosted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The meeting followed a series of diplomatic contacts between Athens, Warsaw and Belgrade, with the initial discussions between Mitsotakis and Vucic taking place last September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Notably, Vucic chose to decline an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan in favor of meeting with the two most influential prime ministers of the European People’s Party (EPP).

Athens’ interest in Serbia’s EU prospects lies in the fact that the Balkan country is a key link connecting Greece to the core of the EU via the European Corridor 10, which passes through North Macedonia. Discussions in Belgrade are ongoing about various infrastructure projects aimed at further connecting Greece to Central Europe, whether in energy, road, or rail networks. Belgrade also plays a crucial role in maintaining functional relations with North Macedonia, despite its own issues with the current leadership in Skopje.

Mitsotakis’ presence in Belgrade alongside the Polish prime minister, at a time when Germany and Austria are also actively involved in the region, highlights Athens’ intent to play a part in the intensive diplomatic efforts surrounding Balkan accession efforts, which are underscored by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s upcoming visit to Belgrade.