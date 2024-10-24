German President Steinmeier to visit Greece next week

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Greece from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The visit will focus on German-Greek relations, addressing historical memory, migration, sustainability and collaboration in business, science and culture.

Steinmeier will arrive in Thessaloniki on Tuesday to visit the Holocaust Museum and participate in a discussion on German-Greek relations at the Goethe Institute. In Athens, he will tour Boehringer Ingelheim’s pharmaceutical plant and meet artists from the Athens Biennale.

On Wednesday, he will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, meet with Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visit the Numismatic Museum and German Archaeological Institute.

On Thursday, Steinmeier will travel to Crete to honor the victims of the 1941 Razing of Kandanos village and meet survivors.