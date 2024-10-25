FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece, France discuss ground force cooperation

Greece and France are engaged in talks to enhance collaboration between their ground forces, building on the strong defense relationship between the two nations.

While previous cooperation focused on naval and air capabilities, including Greece’s purchase of Rafale jets and French frigates, recent discussions are centered on synchronizing land military operations.

The goal is to improve tactical coordination, particularly within NATO, and strengthen mutual understanding between the armies of both countries.

These developments follow joint military exercises held in Xanthi, northern Greece, in 2023, where French forces participated in larger numbers than before.

Paris views the strategic pathway from Greece’s Alexandroupoli port to Romania, where French troops are stationed, as critical to its NATO commitments, particularly in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The discussions also reflect a broader NATO effort to strengthen southern European member-states’ ground forces, with talks expected between France, Greece, and other regional allies.

France Diplomacy NATO Defense

