Greece delivers new humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon

Greece sent a new shipment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon on Thursday, organized by the Foreign Ministry and the ministries of Defense and Health, as well as the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the aid was transported on a Hellenic Air Force C-130 aircraft and included essential medical supplies and other critical items.

This delivery marks part of Greece’s ongoing support efforts aimed at assisting Lebanon amid continuing needs for humanitarian assistance in the region, the statement added, noting that the operation underscores Greece’s commitment to regional support and its readiness to assist neighboring countries in times of crisis.

“Greece will continue to coordinate its efforts with the government of Lebanon, aiming to provide the greatest possible humanitarian assistance to relieve civilians,” stated the announcement by the Greek Foreign Ministry.