FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece delivers new humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon

Greece delivers new humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon
File photo.

Greece sent a new shipment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon on Thursday, organized by the Foreign Ministry and the ministries of Defense and Health, as well as the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the aid was transported on a Hellenic Air Force C-130 aircraft and included essential medical supplies and other critical items.

This delivery marks part of Greece’s ongoing support efforts aimed at assisting Lebanon amid continuing needs for humanitarian assistance in the region, the statement added, noting that the operation underscores Greece’s commitment to regional support and its readiness to assist neighboring countries in times of crisis.

“Greece will continue to coordinate its efforts with the government of Lebanon, aiming to provide the greatest possible humanitarian assistance to relieve civilians,” stated the announcement by the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Middle East
READ MORE
Southern Lebanon must not become another Gaza, Mitsotakis says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Southern Lebanon must not become another Gaza, Mitsotakis says

Leaders of EU states in Mediterranean say ceasefire in Middle East is needed, now
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Leaders of EU states in Mediterranean say ceasefire in Middle East is needed, now

Foreign Ministry concerned about targeting of UN forces in Lebanon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Foreign Ministry concerned about targeting of UN forces in Lebanon

Mitsotakis meets King Abdullah II ahead of MED9 summit in Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis meets King Abdullah II ahead of MED9 summit in Cyprus

Leaders of Jordan and southern Europe meet in a bid to help de-escalate Middle East crisis
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Leaders of Jordan and southern Europe meet in a bid to help de-escalate Middle East crisis

Greek-managed tanker hit by Houthis
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek-managed tanker hit by Houthis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.