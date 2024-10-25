FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey arrests seven suspected ‘terror group members’ attempting to cross into Greece

File photo. [AP]

Turkish authorities in Edirne announced on Friday the arrest of seven suspected “terror group members” attempting to cross into Greece.

According to reports, six of the individuals are believed to be members of the Gulen movement, and one is associated with the PKK, both classified as terrorist organizations by Turkey.

The arrests occurred earlier in the week as the individuals attempted an illegal border crossing into Greece.

Turkey
