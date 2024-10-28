North Macedonia seeking closer cooperation

In an interview with Kathimerini, North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski emphasized the nation’s commitment to stronger regional cooperation, highlighting projects aimed at diversifying energy sources and enhancing infrastructure across the Western Balkans.

Nikoloski, who attended the Southeast Europe Connectivity Forum earlier this week in Thessaloniki, confirmed plans to develop a new Greece-North Macedonia natural gas pipeline, calling it essential for reducing the country’s reliance on Russian gas amid global instability.

“It is a huge project that will mean a lot for both countries, as well as for a large part of the rest of the European countries,” he noted, describing it as an important task for the governments of both North Macedonia and Greece – “the only way to move forward is by creating joint projects that will bring the two countries even closer.”

Nikoloski also advocated for better regional transport links to drive economic integration. He pointed to the high-speed rail networks across the Western Balkans as a top priority, especially through Corridor 10, which connects Central Europe to Greece. This route would facilitate faster trade from Greek ports to Central Europe, benefiting countries like Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia, alongside Greece and North Macedonia.

In a related development, North Macedonia and Bulgaria recently agreed, with EU support, to advance work on Corridor 8, enhancing east-west connectivity. However, Nikoloski urged Bulgaria to fulfill its part of the project, saying that infrastructure development needs commitment from both sides.

Nikoloski also addressed North Macedonia’s EU aspirations, noting that while recent reforms have received praise from EU leaders, obstacles remain, including a veto by Bulgaria over a constitutional amendment.

He reiterated Skopje’s commitment to EU alignment, remarking that his country’s path is challenging, but North Macedonia’s citizens deserve a European future.