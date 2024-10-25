FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece records 106 airspace violations by Turkish drones and aircraft since August

Greece records 106 airspace violations by Turkish drones and aircraft since August
[File photo]

The Hellenic National Defense General Staff has documented 106 incidents of Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) violations by Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles and maritime patrol aircraft since August.

While Turkish fighter jets are not involved in these airspace breaches, the Hellenic Air Force deploys a pair of fighter jets daily, typically from Crete, to intercept and identify any aircraft entering Greek airspace without a submitted flight plan.

According to sources cited by Kathimerini, although Turkey formally requests permission for each UAV flight from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority, it consistently refuses to submit a flight plan or to observe Greece’s 10-nautical-mile national airspace. As a result, these Turkish UAV flights are classified as Athens FIR violations.

The Turkish UAV activity is focused in the southeastern Aegean, where the drones conduct ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) missions. Military sources consulted by Kathimerini suggest that, beyond surveillance, Turkey may be testing new systems on UAVs.

Ankara employs similar tactics with maritime patrol aircraft, reporting their operations to NATO’s AIRCOM headquarters instead of Greek authorities.

Turkey Defense
READ MORE
Greece condemns deadly Ankara attack
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece condemns deadly Ankara attack

Turkish move to acquire Eurofighter jets effort to restore air force balance
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish move to acquire Eurofighter jets effort to restore air force balance

Ankara denies opposition allegations of Eurofighter-asylum seeker swap deal with Germany
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara denies opposition allegations of Eurofighter-asylum seeker swap deal with Germany

Germany says Britain taking lead on possible Eurofighters for Turkey
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Germany says Britain taking lead on possible Eurofighters for Turkey

Germany sets terms for Turkey jet sale
EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON

Germany sets terms for Turkey jet sale

Turkey announces naval exercise in Aegean Sea
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey announces naval exercise in Aegean Sea

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.