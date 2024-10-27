Cypriot President Christodoulides to meet with Biden in the White House
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.
The meeting, will be the first White House visit by a Cypriot president in 28 years, highlighting the growing importance of Cyprus as a strategic partner for the United States in the region.
This visit comes just a few months after Cyprus and the US signed a defense cooperation agreement and initiated a strategic dialogue. US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher also played an important role in arranging the meeting.
The last time a president of the Republic of Cyprus was invited to the White House was in June 1996, when Glafcos Clerides met with then-President Bill Clinton.