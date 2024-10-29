Greece and Turkey hold firm on positions ahead of pivotal Nov 8 meeting

The primary timeline for determining whether there is genuine scope for substantive discussions on Greek-Turkish differences remains unchanged, well-informed sources have told Kathimerini.

They note that Greece is not deviating from its well-known and consistently stated public positions on delimiting the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf.

For the Greek government, the upcoming meeting in Athens on November 8 between Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan is viewed as a pivotal milestone for shaping next steps, which are expected to unfold through to the end of January. At that time, a High-Level Cooperation Council meeting (HLCC) is scheduled between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

In Athens, recent Turkish reactions to ongoing seabed surveys by the Aegean research vessel, conducted on behalf of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) with the aim of connecting Lesvos, Chios, and Samos by underwater cables, are being interpreted similarly to past responses. Navtex notices issued by the Smyrna station describe the vessel’s surveys as occurring in an area “not delimited by coastal states” and within the Turkish continental shelf. Thus far, both the Hellenic Navy and the Turkish Navy (with only smaller units such as gunboats or missile boats) have maintained a discreet and distant presence.

The Aegean vessel has completed its surveys between Lesvos and Chios and is now focusing on the section toward Samos, as directed by a Navtex from the Hellenic Navy Hydrographic Service, which remains in effect until Wednesday. ADMIE’s project, with a timeline extending to 2030, aims to connect northeastern Aegean islands in two phases. The current phase focuses on the southern segment (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos), while surveys to the north, from Lesvos to Lemnos and Thrace, have already been conducted. This ongoing electrical interconnection program in the northeastern Aegean is well known to Ankara, which closely monitors activities in the archipelago.

Kathimerini understands that Turkey’s general approach remains steady. Turkish sources highlight the recent National Security Council decision from October 3, stating: “Türkiye will not allow the abuse of its sincere approach and efforts to develop cooperation frameworks for establishing lasting stability and peace in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas… acting with common sense is the most appropriate choice.”

Both sides are essentially advancing toward the November 8 meeting without conceding from their core positions, a stance viewed as reasonable and expected. Informed sources suggest that, despite the meeting’s critical importance, discussions on finding potential areas of mutual understanding are expected to continue. It should be noted that Gerapetritis and Fidan bear political responsibility for the talks, though they are anticipated to eventually require a technical phase – a prospect that currently seems somewhat remote.

Meanwhile, certain areas of communication remain open, such as military exercises. In a mutual gesture, Athens and Ankara recently canceled mid-sized exercises planned for November and December, respectively. This action, primarily symbolic, falls outside the limits established by the 1988 memorandum which restricts exercises between June 15 and September 15.