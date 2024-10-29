Greece to bolster Evros border security with additional 150 guards, says FM

Greece will further bolster security along its Evros border with Turkey by hiring an additional 150 border guards, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has said. These new recruits, supplementing the 450 guards hired over the past two years, will be stationed to support the second line of defense.

Gerapetritis made the announcement Monday during a visit to Greece’s northeastern region as the country celebrated “No Day,” a public holiday marking the 84th anniversary of Greece’s refusal to allow Mussolini’s troops passage through its territory – a decision that led to the Nazi German invasion seven months later.

“The state will remain a steadfast supporter in strengthening deterrence capabilities here, so that the local community – our border residents in Evros – can feel secure and know that the state stands firmly beside them,” the minister said.