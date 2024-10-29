FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Christodoulides speaks with Mitsotakis ahead of Biden meeting

File photo. [InTimeNews]

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a phone conversation on Tuesday ahead of Christodoulides’ meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

The two leaders are also scheduled to meet in Athens on Thursday as part of a previously planned visit.

Christodoulides’ visit to the White House follows the recent signing of a defense cooperation agreement and the launch of a strategic dialogue between Cyprus and the United States.

The last time a Cypriot president was invited to the White House was in June 1996, when Glafcos Clerides met with then-president Bill Clinton.

